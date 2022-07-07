GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced they will soon be opening a bouldering wall in a park on the city’s northwest side.

The structure will be installed in Highland Park in Grand Rapids and is expected to stay there for three to five years. It is part of a partnership with the Grand Rapids Boulder Project, whose team has been working with the city on this since 2017.

Bouldering is a form of rock climbing where the climber does not need ropes because the walls are not as tall as typical rock-climbing walls. There will be several routes ranging in difficulty that will change every so often.

David Marquardt, the city’s Parks and Recreation Director, said that the climbing wall is part of an effort to bring unique projects to Grand Rapids.

“This is one of the many ways we’re bringing new and accessible experiences to residents,” he said.

The department of parks and recreation is hosting a grand opening celebration on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring a free ‘learn to climb’ clinic, a family climb, refreshments, ribbon cutting, climbing competition and open climb.

The GR Boulder Project team will also be hosting drop-in climbing clinics on the first Saturday of every month at 9:30 a.m. You can learn more at the GR Boulder Project Facebook page.

The bouldering wall was funded by $20,000 from a Parks Millage passed by voters in 2019 along with $10,000 in private donations to the project.

Local artist Nick Nortier will paint a mural on all the walls as part of ArtPrize 2022. That is set to be completed in September.