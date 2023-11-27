GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Boston Square neighborhood will be lighting its Christmas tree with a community party.

The Christmas Tree Lighting event will take place Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boston Square Community Parklet, located at 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE near Evergreen Street. The lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The 2022 Boston Square neighborhood Christmas tree lighting. (Courtesy Stephen Smith via Amplify GR)

The event will offer family friendly fun with music, food and entertainment. There will also be activities like outdoor games and giveaways, plus Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance for photos.



Amplify GR will be unveiling the name of the community hub currently under construction along Kalamazoo Avenue near Ramona Street. Earlier this year, community members were given the chance to submit a potential name for the building, projected to mostly open in the fall of 2024 and be fully open in early 2025.

For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page.