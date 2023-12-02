GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another tree was lighted for the season Saturday in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square neighborhood.

“Boston Square neighborhood is a very diverse community,” Sheena Walls, who emceed the tree lighting, told News 8. “It’s good to be able to come together for events like this to celebrate that.”

On Saturday, neighbors came out to the community parklet, located at 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE near Evergreen Street, to take part in the third annual Christmas tree lighting. The party, hosted by several local organizations, offered different types of food.

“It’s cold, but I wanted to come out and meet my neighbors,” said neighbor Kat Russell. “I wanted to eat some wonderful African food and listen to our local talent.”

Before the tree was lighted, there was also plenty of talent, including dancers, African drummers and saxophone players.

“We have some really good talent,” Russell said.

Organizers also announced the name of their new community hub, which is being built along Kalamazoo Avenue near Ramona Street to serve as a communal front porch and living room in the neighborhood, according to Amplify GR’s website. Earlier this year, community members had the chance to submit potential names for the building, projected to mostly open in the fall of 2024 and be fully open in early 2025.

It will be called HUB 07. Organizers say HUB stands for Hope, Unite, Build.

“It’s going to be a little bit of everything,” Walls said. “A community center, childcare, retail space, affordable living as well. And they’re going to have a health center as well.”