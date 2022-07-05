GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Boston Square Fair returns to Grand Rapids on Saturday.

“We host these events to bring community together and to hopefully inspire community involvement,” Victor Williams, president of Boston Square Neighborhood Association, said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Tuesday.

The association is looking to build on last year, as this fair is the second annual event. In the photos below, taken during last summer’s inaugural event, are a bit of what the fair features. Local vendors, food trucks, music, games and more will be featured.

The Boston Square Fair in 2021. (Courtesy)

Williams said it’s an exciting time to be part of the Boston Square neighborhood and he hopes the fair will show off the community. He said it’s meant to be a place where families can go to learn more about their area and witness the community coming out to support one another.

“Just (showing) the things that we do to work to make Boston Square a better place for all of us,” Williams said.

The event will take place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Boston Square Community Parklet, 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. Registration is not required.