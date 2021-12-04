Boston Square community celebrates inaugural Christmas tree lighting event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new holiday tradition in the Boston Square community in Grand Rapids, as residents kicked off their inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday.

The sound of holiday cheer filled the street as the community gathered to enjoy the night’s activities.

“It’s really nice to have this in the neighborhood and it’s nice to have the community around it for this celebration,” Ryan Simpson said.

There were at least 100 people that came out and enjoyed games, food and fellowship. Santa and Mrs. Claus also came and took photos with the kids.

The best part of the event was that residents were able to enjoy the festivities close to home. Many families were able to just walk to the ceremony, which took place on Kalamazoo Avenue.

“It’s fun to do things nearby,” Becki Simpson said.

The joy that filled the neighborhood was inspired by area businesses, organizations and churches that wanted to see their community light up in a much different way.

“We all get along and that’s the great part about it. That’s what we want people to see. Not just the residents. Not just the former residents but guests and friends that are coming out today,” said Kenneth W. Hoskins, the pastor of Alpha Omega Ministries. “They can see the love that we are talking about as we come together for this first event.”

Organizers say they plan to make this an annual event.