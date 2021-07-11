Bosnian community commemorates 26th anniversary of massacre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A somber gathering took place in Grand Rapids as members of the local Bosnian community came together to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica Massacre.

Standing on the Sixth Street Bridge, those in attendance tossed roses into the Grand River Sunday evening in remembrance of the lives lost.

The Bosnian community came together in downtown Grand Rapids to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica Massacre. (July 11, 2021)

In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were murdered by Bosnian Serb forces around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.

One of those in attendance shared about the importance of commemorating this horrific event, during which she lost loved ones of her own.

“I lost my dad, I lost numbers (and) numbers of relatives … I was 7 years old,” Mirsada Rahmic-Kurtic said. “I think what matters is what we’re doing today, remembering what happened so it hopefully doesn’t happen again.”