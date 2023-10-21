GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most books from the library have to be returned, but on Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Rapids Public Library, you could purchase and take home books in the library’s annual book sale.

Thousands of different books were up for sale in the library’s downtown location. The sale was a part of a fundraiser by the Friends of the Library. Saturday all books were 50 cents each or three for $1. On Sunday you can fill a paper bag provided by the library for $5.

Organizers said this is the library’s biggest sale every year and it brings in thousands of bookworms.

“We are just really excited people are so excited to come out and buy books and also at the same time, support the library. Funds from this sale help to fund library programs, supplies for activities, experiences and training for staff,” Megan Biggins, the head of patron experience at the Grand Rapids Public Library, said.

Saturday’s sale goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday’s sale goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.