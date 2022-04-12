GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory has been issued for a Grand Rapids neighborhood after a water system valve malfunctioned.

The advisory was issued Tuesday for about 750 properties in an area bordered by 28th Street, Breton Avenue 32nd Street and Vineland Avenue. The city provided a map:

A map provided by the city of Grand Rapids shows where a boil water advisory was in effect starting April 12, 2022.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it.

A valve broke in the area of 28th Street and Birchcrest Drive SE on Tuesday afternoon, the city said. It was soon fixed but it caused a drop in pressure in part of the water system, which can allow bacteria to enter the system.

The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Tuesday. The city is working to flush the system in the area and check the water for bacteria. The boil water will remain in effect until the city gets word that the water is safe.

Anyone with questions can call Grand Rapids at 311.