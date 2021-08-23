Body pulled from Grand River in Grand Rapids

The Grand River near Leonard Street in Grand Rapids Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Grand River Monday morning.

Sgt. Dan Adams tells News 8 that officers and members of the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. The water rescue team was also called in.

First responders recovered the body near the west bank of the river, south of Leonard Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s forensics unit is also responding to the incident. So far, police are not disclosing details about the identity of the body or the circumstances leading up to Monday’s discovery.

