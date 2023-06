POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the body of a missing Grand Rapids man was found near Dowagiac.

The Cass County Sherriff’s Office said the body of Johnny Bolden, 76, was found around 8 p.m. Monday in a wooded area about one mile from where his car was found in Pokagon township.

Bolden, who had dementia and other health problem, was reported missing after leaving his house in Grand Rapids on May 30.

The case remains under investigation.