Body of man found in Plaster Creek identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the body of the man found in Plaster Creek on April 7 as Paolo Charles Crittenden.

Crittenden, 43, had been missing since Jan. 27. He was last seen leaving a car crash in the area of US-131 and Burton Street when officers arrived.

His death is still under investigation the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a Tuesday release. Investigators are still waiting on test results following an autopsy.

Anyone with information on his death should contact GRPD Detective Gregg Arsenault at 616.456.3324 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or online at silentobsever.org