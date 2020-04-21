Closings & Delays
Body in Grand River was woman reported missing

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Grand Rapids officers pull a body out of the Grand River on March 25, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WOOD) — A body recently discovered in the Grand River was that of a woman reported missing in January.

Kent County records confirm Tekeyta Teasley, 43, was discovered in the Grand River near Market Avenue on March 25, 2020. Investigators ruled her death was a drowning and said no foul play was suspected.

Teasley went missing the day before she was scheduled to make a court appearance on charges that she falsified a nursing license to obtain employment at a Grand Rapids nursing home.

