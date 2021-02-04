Body found outside home in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police investigate a death after a body was found outside a home on Sheldon Avenue, just north of Franklin Street on Feb, 4, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found outside a home on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the body was found just before 10 a.m. between two homes on the 700 block of Sheldon Avenue SE, just north of Franklin Street.

Grand Rapids police tell News 8 they aren’t sure what happened, only calling it a “death investigation” right now.

Additional details were not immediately available Wednesday morning. News 8 will update you when more information is available.