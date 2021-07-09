1 found dead after Grand Rapids car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead after a car crash in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the crash was reported around 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Division Avenue and Greet Street on the city’s southeast side.

Police found a person dead inside one of the vehicles but couldn’t say if it was the crash that killed the person. The victim’s name has not been released.

The person who reported the crash told authorities three cars were involved but officers say they only found two cars. Investigators are working to find out if a third vehicle drove off.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.