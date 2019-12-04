Body found in Ottawa County; case deemed ‘suspicious’

A photo of the area in Tallmadge Township where a man’s body was found on Dec. 4, 2019.

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are launching a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Ottawa County.

The body was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the Grand River Open Space park on Linden Drive in Tallmadge Township.

A photo of the area in Tallmadge Township where a man’s body was found on Dec. 4, 2019.

Detectives from Grand Rapids Police Department were following up on a lead on a missing person, which led to them to find the body, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the circumstances of the death do appear to be suspicious.

A photo of the area in Tallmadge Township where a man’s body was found on Dec. 4, 2019.

GRPD is working on confirming the identity of the man, and an autopsy will be performed at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.

OCSO and GRPD are working together on the investigation.

GRPD declined to give more information Wednesday. The department says it will provide more details Thursday.