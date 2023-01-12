GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the death is believed to have been a suicide.

A release sent out by the college said a dog walker discovered the body Thursday afternoon in the woods of the park, which is bordered by Robinson Road, Norwood Avenue and Youell Avenue in Eastown.

The name of the person who died was not released Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, Aquinas went into lockdown for 42 minutes because of a gunshot sound heard in the area. GRPD confirmed that there were reports of shots fired near campus but when officers responded, they did not find evidence of a shooting.

The college said it will continue to monitor the situation and shared their condolences.

“Prayers from the Aquinas community go out to those who were directly affected by this tragic loss of human life,” the college wrote in a release.