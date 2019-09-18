‘Bodies Revealed’ returning to GR: New displays, same purpose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tickets are now on sale for an exhibition featuring preserved bodies that’s returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this fall.

“Back by popular demand. The community said when are you bringing that exhibit back? It was one of our most asked about. So, we listened and it’s coming back Nov. 16,“ said Kate Kocienski with the public museum.

“Bodies Revealed” first opened in Grand Rapids on Nov. 20, 2010. The initial exhibition first drew concerns from religious leaders that the bodies are not being treated with dignity, but the people behind “Bodies Revealed” say all bodies are respectfully displayed.

Allison Ritter with EM Group says this year’s exhibition features all new specimens — 10 full bodies in active poses.

“So it will be new things that people haven’t seen before in the whole state of Michigan,” she said.

But Ritter says the ultimate purpose of “Bodies Revealed” remains unchanged.

“We like to promote healthy lifestyles, so we want guests to get a look inside of your organs and see what, what’s going on. How they work, how they function, so maybe you can take better care of what you have so you can keep it for a longer time,” explained Ritter. “Your body is so important that you, you’re the only one responsible taking care of it. So hopefully what you learn in our exhibition at ‘Bodies Revealed’ will teach you how to live some healthy lifestyles.”

Although naked bodies, organs and remains are on display, Ritter says the exhibition is family-friendly.

“We don’t think it’s scary at all. We do recommend that you may want show your kids, maybe Google some images of a heart or a brain before you bring then just so they’re familiar with what it looks like… but no, we encourage all ages. It’s a very educational, it’s like walking into an anatomy textbook, so it’s very educational,” she said.

Tickets to “Bodies Revealed” are available for purchase on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s website.