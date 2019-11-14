Bodies, dinosaurs aim to pique curiosity in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two popular exhibitions designed to pique curiosity are back in Grand Rapids this weekend.

“Bodies Revealed” returns to the Grand Rapids Public Museum with new displays. While Saturday’s opening day is sold out, the exhibition will be sticking around through the spring.

The exhibition gives visitors an close-up look at real bodies, body systems and body parts. The exhibition features more than a dozen whole bodies and hundreds of organs that were donated for educational purposes and preserved.

>>App users: Tap here for a 360-degree look inside “Bodies Revealed.”

“Bodies Revealed” was in Grand Rapids about a decade ago. Dr. Roy Glover, medical director for Bodies Revealed, says the exhibit is worth seeing again and again.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image shows part of the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

A Nov. 14, 2019 image taken from inside the “Bodies Revealed” exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

“You can never learn everything by one pass. You have to be a lifelong learner. We’re hoping when people leave here they go to the library, the internet, wherever they want to go to investigate in more detail,” he said.

At DeVos Place, dinosaurs come alive at Jurassic Quest which opens Friday and runs through the weekend.

Employees of Jurassic Quest say it’s the largest animatronic dinosaur exhibit in North America, with more than 80 life-size dinosaurs along with activities and exhibits.

“We are not only entertaining, we’re educational. So at every single station you stop by, you’ll find someone who’s passionate about dinosaurs, who loves what they’re doing and who knows what they’re doing,” said Safari Sarah with Jurassic Quest.

“I call dinosaurs the gateway science because if you’re interested in that, then there are a whole bunch of different sciences you’re going to learn about as you study dinosaurs,” said Park Ranger Marty with Jurassic Quest.

Jurassic Quest will be at DeVos Place only through the weekend.

— Digital reporter Christa Ferguson contributed to this report.