Bob Kaser, voice of GR Griffins, recovering from open-heart surgery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The longtime voice of the Grand Rapids Griffins is recovering after undergoing open-heart surgery earlier this week.

Bob Kaser’s recovery is off to a good start and the prognosis is very good.

Kaser had a mild heart attack in late 2019. Last Thursday, when he began having some discomfort in his chest he went to the hospital where it was determined he would need bypass surgery.

There was a scary timeline between doing the surgery quickly and needing to get the blood thinners Kaser was taking out of his system before the surgery. He had an emergency angioplasty on Sunday to help buy a bit more time and then underwent what turned into multiple bypass surgery.





Recovery has gone well and Kaser’s wife says Kaser was even up and walking a bit, about 350 feet.

He’s expected to stay home from work and the broadcast booth for about eight weeks but hopes to return after that later this season.

If you are 40 years or older, ask your doctor about getting a stress test. It’s covered by most insurance companies, it’s painless and may save you from the heart attack you don’t see coming.