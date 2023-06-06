GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed overnight on the weekends.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said starting on Friday that the pedestrian bridge will close from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights until further notice.

The police department noted that pedestrians can still cross the Grand River on Pearl Street NW and Fulton Street W.

The decision comes after a shooting during an illegal pop-up party on the Blue Bridge that happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured, but responding officers told News 8 a vehicle was hit by gunfire.

GRPD said six arrests had been made in connection with large gatherings on the Blue Bridge over the weekend.

“We want to set the expectation early on this summer that the Blue Bridge is not a place for large crowds to gather in the overnight hours,” Chief Eric Winstrom said in a news release. “This is a proactive step we are taking as GRPD, (Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.), the City and other stakeholders work together to provide a safe and welcoming environment for residents and visitors.”

Last year, a number of illegal parties and nearby crime led GRPD to close the bridge overnight. Police blocked off access to the area between midnight and 6 a.m. after four people were injured during a shooting on Sept. 11, 2022.