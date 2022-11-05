The Blue Bridge was lighted purple Saturday to mark the beginning Epilepsy Awareness Month. (Nov. 5, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wind gusts along the Grand River lifted lawn signs into the November sky.

“That’s one way to spread the message,” remarked volunteer Kathy Agee.

The message was epilepsy awareness, echoed in soft purple light in the shadow of Grand Rapids’ iconic Blue Bridge. The pedestrian walkway was lighted purple Saturday to mark the beginning Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan hosted an event to help families who live with epilepsy come together and draw attention to their cause. They wanted people to know just how prevalent epilepsy is in our society and what we can do to make things better.

Studies say 1 in 26 people will develop some form of epilepsy and 1 in 10 will have a seizure in their lifetime. In Michigan, nearly 110,000 people are living with epilepsy, including more than 13,000 children.

A resolution announcing November as Epilepsy Awareness Month was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week.