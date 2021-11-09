Blue Bridge glows purple for epilepsy awareness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ iconic Blue Bridge was lighted purple Tuesday to mark Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan hosted an event to help families who live with epilepsy to come together and draw attention to their cause. They want people to know just how prevalent epilepsy is in our society and what we can do to make things better.

Studies say 1 in 26 people will develop some form of epilepsy and 1 in 10 will have a seizure in their lifetime. In Michigan, nearly 110,000 people are living with epilepsy, including more than 13,000 children.

The Epilepsy Foundation is supporting a bill before the state House that would mandate all school staff to be trained to recognize the warning signs of a seizure and establish action plans for students with epilepsy. House Bill 4970 was introduced in June by State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and is currently under consideration by the Committee on Education.