GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marks both Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

One national organization is encouraging people to donate blood in an effort to diversify the blood supply.

News 8 talked with Jed Gorlin, the chief medical officer for America’s Blood Centers about the push for donations across the country.

He says blood from a diverse base of donors is critical for those living with illnesses like sickle cell disease, which tend to require blood components matched more precisely than just blood type. Those matches are likely to be found in donors of similar racial and ethnic backgrounds.

America’s Blood Centers has issued a guide for blood donations. You can find more donations at its website.