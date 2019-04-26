Blind drawing determines GR business pot pitch order

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of the lottery-style drawing to determine that open medical marijuana-related businesses in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city planners have determined which medical marijuana growers, transporters and dispensers will get to take the final step toward approval.

City officials brought in a mesh drum for the lottery-style drawing Friday. Each of the 81 applicants’ addresses was taped onto a ping pong ball that was loaded into the revolving drum, then picked out by an official wearing a blindfold emblazoned with the city’s logo.

There were eight rounds of drawing which led to the following results:

FIRST DRAWING

3425 Plainfield NE 3510 E. Mall Drive SE 3423 Plainfield Ave. NE 1336 Scribner Ave NW 1815 Alpine Ave. NW 3250 Plainfield Ave. NE 4162 Eastern Ave. SE 701 Ann Street NW 3555 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE 2900 S. Division Ave. 3222 Plainfield Ave. NE 709 Michigan Street NE 2850 S. Division Ave. 2741 28th Street SE 715 Michigan Street NE 2733 28th Street SE 2619 28th Street SE 330 Ann Street NW 2455 29th Street SE 2350 29th Street SE 3655 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE 1825 Alpine Ave. NW 650 Burton Street SW

SECOND DRAWING

730 Burton Street SW 670 Leonard Street NW 2055 Oak Industrial NE 1940 28th Street SE 910 28th Street SE 700 28th Street SE 829 Wealthy Street SW 333 28th Street SE 1628 S. Division Ave. 647 Burton Street SW 2919 Breton Road SE 3950 Stahl Drive SE 1627 S. Division Ave. 501 Leonard Street NW 666 Leonard Street NW suite 1 517 Leonard Street NW

THIRD DRAWING

1444 Scribner Ave. NW 940 28th Street SE

FOURTH DRAWING

4520 E. Mall Drive SE 1720 Hamilton NW 282 Leonard Street 755 Michigan Street NE 2700 28th Street SE 1350 Steele Ave. SW 1255 Front Ave. NW 3737 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE 3325 Plainfield Ave. NE 3767 28th Street SE 411 Houseman Ave. NE 1739 Elizabeth Ave. NW 3525 E. Mall Drive SE 800 Michigan Street NE

FIFTH DRAWING

1254 Scribner Ave. NW 3521 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE 2680 S. Division Ave. 3515 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE 730 Leonard Street NW 1708 Elizabeth Ave. NW 2012 28th Street SE 435 28th Street SE 1000 Ken O Sha Industrial Park Drive SE 1001 Michigan Street NE 613 28th Street SE 672 Leonard Street NW 921 28th Street SE 2057 S. Division Ave.

SIXTH DRAWING

1368 N. Taylor Ave. 3075 Peregrine Drive NE 1970 S. Division Ave. 1109 Michigan Street NE 1133 Leonard Street NE 727 Leonard Street NW 401 28th Street SE 311 28th Street SE

SEVENTH DRAWING

2340 28th Street SE 549 Michigan Street NE

EIGHTH DRAWING

2035 28th Street SE

Getting in front of the planning commission early doesn't mean automatic approval. Each proposal will face a public hearing so neighbors can share their concerns and insights.

Grand Rapids officials OK'd medical marijuana facilities in July. They created the application system after being overwhelmed by calls and emails of those interested in cashing in on the industry.

Recreational marijuana was approved by voters last fall. The state has until December to work out statewide rules. After that, local communities must come up with their own guidelines.

