GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event this weekend is inviting kids and families to get outside and get in touch with nature.

The Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids is taking part in what’s known as National Kids to Parks Day. The event is organized by the National Park Trust.

A local student ambassador for the park trust, 5th grader Everleigh Murphy, selected Blandford Nature Center as the spot in West Michigan to host the event this year.

As part of the celebration, the nature center will be unveiling a new nature library that was created as part of a collaboration with Everleigh. People who attend will be able to head out on the trails with new books from the library and enjoy nature.

“Technology is a pretty big impact in our lives today. Kids spend a lot of time and even adults, spend a lot of time looking at screens all day. So this event is really to try to get people outside and get eyes away from the screen. get eyes on our trees and out in nature and stuff,” said Sidney Baxter, marketing and communications manager at Blandford Nature Center.

Kids to Parks Day at the Blandford Nature Center is happening Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It’s free to attend an no registration is required. For more information, visit the Blanford Nature Center website.