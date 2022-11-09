GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids is hosting a special free fall event this weekend.

The center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. The market highlights local artists who create products that are either inspired by nature or made with natural or sustainable materials.

This year, the market will feature 26 new and returning vendors who will be selling everything from prints and ceramics to glassworks and jewelry.

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Blandford Nature Center’s annual Fall Nature Makers Market is happening this Saturday. (Courtesy Sidney Baxter)

Sidney Baxter, the marketing and communications manager for the Blandford Nature Center, said there’s value in shopping with local small businesses.

“I think a lot of people during the holiday season kind of get lost in it and give a lot of money to corporations and buying things that … you can get from anywhere. But the cool thing about shopping small and shopping here, is a lot of these artists have original works for sale and so you could be the only person with that item,” Baxter said.

The Fall Nature Makers Market is happening Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids. Admission is free and not registration is required to attend.

More information can be found at blanfordnaturecenter.org.