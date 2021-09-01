Blandford Nature Center honors founder with new exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids is celebrating the achievements of its founder Dr. Mary Jane Dockeray, who passed away last year at the age of 93.

An undated photo of Mary Jane Dockeray (Courtesy: Blandford Nature Center)

A new exhibit that follows her decades-long journey to protect nature will open to the public next week.

Dockeray truly was a pioneer in environmental education, inspiring others to fall in love with nature. She was known for her classroom visits and lectures, and she always carried her slide projector along with her.

The exhibit has some of those slides on display, along with a documentary about her life.

One of her last accomplishments was Blandford Nature Center’s purchase of the Highlands Golf Club to save it from future development. Now everyone can use the barrier-free trail that connects the Highlands to the visitor center.

The exhibit runs next week Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.