Woodland Mall in Kentwood. Mich. on May 27, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — August is National Black Business Month and Woodland Mall is bringing nearly 20 Black-owned businesses together across the region to showcase their products inside the shopping center.

“We are looking forward to the return of this popular event for the third consecutive year,” Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for Woodland Mall, said

The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The different businesses will offer everything from food, jewelry, apparel and health and wellness, according to a mall spokesperson.

Event organizers say it’s important to give these owners a space to share their brand.

Click here to view the list of vendors.