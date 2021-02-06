Black History for Children event taking place Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Simon Education, a United Kingdom-based company that focuses on Black history, is hosting a virtual event on Saturday that specifically focuses on children. The presentation, Black History for Children, is an interactive online event for families.

Organizers say that families will be taken on a journey through Black history led by superheroes.

The presentation consists of multiple-choice questions, quizzes and archived photos.

David Simon, the founder of Simon Education, says it’s crucial to promote cultural literacy and empowerment.

“It’s important that children know their history, African Caribbean children, as we refer to them here, know their history for their well-being, their self-esteem, their pride in self, their pride in culture, etc.,” said Simon.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and you can register to attend online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/online-black-history-for-children-tickets-137934318259?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch.