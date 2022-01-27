Black health institute hosts COVID-19 roundtable of female leaders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is bringing together four local female leaders at a roundtable Thursday to discuss insights on managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10 a.m. event will stream live on woodtv.com.

The panel will be held virtually starting at 10 a.m. Participants include Christina Keller, the president and CEO of Cascade Engineering; Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health Systems; Teresa Weatherall Neal, CEO of Lead 616 and Dr. Wanda Lipscomb from MSU College of Human Medicine. The moderator will be Vanessa Greene, CEO of GRAAHI.

The women will discuss how COVID has impacted their community and workplace and how they’ve navigated through this time to make sure new policies are equitable, safe and sustainable for everyone.

“The tragic impact of COVID-19, especially among the African American population, has rocked our community,” said Greene in a statement. “We are blessed to have these dynamic leaders in our region who are willing to share their insights and provide guidance to others during this important roundtable discussion.”

