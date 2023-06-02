GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids neighborhood will celebrate local artists at an upcoming outdoor event: The annual Bizarre Bazaar returns to the Eastown area later this month.

Organizers said it’s all about highlighting the creative atmosphere that the neighborhood prides itself on.

Artists of all types will show off their work at more than 50 different booths featuring items like jewelry, ceramics and candles.

“It gives us an opportunity to showcase Eastown and how unique and inclusive and funky, weird that Eastown is,” said Pamela Goderski, events committee chair of the Eastown Community Association.

A vendor at a past Bizarre Bazaar. (Courtesy Eastown Community Association)

“It allows the makers and artists to get out,” Goderski said. “It allows the people to come and see.”

Goderski said there will be caricature artists, henna work, games for kids and “a real low-key porch concert kind of vibe” at the ECA building located at 415 Ethel Avenue.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Goderski said.

The Bizarre Bazaar will take place June 10 on Ethel Avenue between Wealthy Street SE and Sigsbee Street SE. It is free to attend.