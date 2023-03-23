GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new documentary being shown in the Grand Rapids area is shining a light on a maternal health crisis within the African American community.

“Birthing Justice” explores the issue of birthing equity for all women. Research shows Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy and birth-related causes than white women.

“We know in the state of Michigan that our infant mortality and maternal morbidity and mortality rates are continuing to worsen,” said Kiara Baskin, the executive director of local nonprofit Day One Doula Collective. “We want to bring together all individuals from all different areas to have a conversation to talk about, ‘How do we actually address this issue, in providing our community members with actual steps that they can take in order to address the disparate outcomes that we see for families.'”

“Birthing Justice” will be shown Friday at 1 p.m. at Celebration Cinema South. For more information on the movie, go to birthingjustice.com.