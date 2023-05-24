GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bird lovers are invited to spend the day watching the skies at an event coming up in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Blandford Nature Center’s Spring Migration Bird Bonanza is happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the nature center on Hillburn Avenue in Grand Rapids.

It will feature guided birding hikes and tours with local birding guides, introductions with ambassador birds and a wildlife photography presentation.

The event is open house but there is a set schedule of times for events. The schedule and more information can be found at the Blanford Nature Center website.