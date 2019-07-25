Billboard: Van Andel Arena top mid-size venue in N. America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to filling seats, Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena is the top venue of its size in North America.

Van Andel Arena says Billboard recently crunched gross ticket sales from Nov. 1, 2018 to April 30 and their venue ranked No. 1 among mid-size venues in North America. Van Andel Arena tallied more than $19 million in ticket sales from its 36 shows, which drew more than 305,000 fans, according to Billboard.

Worldwide, Van Andel Arena came in at No. 6 among all ranked venues that can hold 10,001 to 15,000 people. DeVos Performance Hall ranked 13th globally according to SMG, which manages both venues.

SMG credits a lineup of popular performers for Van Andel Arena’s success, including Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Metallica, KISS, Bob Seger, and Justin Timberlake. Billboard says Timberlake’s tour was the second highest grossing during the first half of the year, right behind Elton John. KISS, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band and Metallica also made Billboard’s top ten list for highest grossing tours so far this year.