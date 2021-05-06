Bill Steffen honored with Eagle Scout lifetime achievement award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen received special recognition at a Boy Scouts Building Character Celebration Thursday.

Steffen received a National Outstanding Eagle Scout of the Year award — a lifetime achievement award.

The event, hosted by the America Michigan Crossroads Council, honored the 2020 Eagle Scout and Summit Award Class. Holland native David Ellis also received a lifetime achievement award.

The ceremony included a keynote address from Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids.

Steffen has been forecasting the weather in West Michigan since 1974. He joined WOOD TV8 in 2001. In addition to being a fan favorite on TV, he writes Bill’s Blog on woodtv.com and has been honored with several broadcast awards. He is active in the community, including with the Gerald R. Ford Council of Boy Scouts. A Chicago native, he and his wife have long lived in the Grand Rapids area.

Ellis is an executive at Gentex and serves on the President Ford Field Service Council and Michigan Crossroads Council. He is also a member of the Holland After Hours Rotary Club.