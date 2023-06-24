GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bikers are on the streets of West Michigan Saturday for the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo.

The race kicked off in downtown Grand Rapids at 8 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

There are multiple events: an 80-mile race to Grand Haven and back, a 40-mile race, a 25-mile race and a family ride. Racers are welcomed at the finish line with gourmet food, craft beer, music and more.

Riders are lining up for the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo this morning! Hundreds of bicyclists are downtown for this ride, where the longest ride goes all the way to Grand Haven and back. pic.twitter.com/pF12zKSjYf — Elena Cousino (@ElenaCousino) June 24, 2023

Among those racing are celebrity riders Brent Bookwalter and Christian Vande Velde. Bookwalter is a Rockford native who has raced in the Olympics and the Tour de France. Vande Velde is a two-time Olympian and has raced in the Tour de France 11 times.

All proceeds for the event go to the West Michigan Trails, an organization working to support and link the regional trail system.