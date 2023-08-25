GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Biked, a Grand Rapids startup, is expanding its presence in West Michigan.

Biked is an on-demand repair service that offers pickups and drop-offs.

Now, the company is offering Biked Academy, a certified Park Tool School designed to provide education and training on bike mechanics.

The classes range from those for casual bikers who want to learn about simple repairs to more intense courses for dedicated riders.

You can visit www.biked.app for more information about classes, including how to sign up.