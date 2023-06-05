GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Big E’s Sports Grill reopened Monday on the Beltline in Grand Rapids.

Big E’s closed three of its four locations in February 2021 due to occupancy limits during the pandemic. With the reopening of the 2325 E Beltline Ave. SE restaurant, located near 28th Street, all four of its locations are up and running again, according to its website.

“We are so excited that we are reopening to the public today and introducing a new menu, a lunch punch rewards program, new happy hour menu items, and seasonal cocktails,” manager Tara Ramos said in a release. “It’s a great opportunity to check us out if you are new to the area but also for us to be able to welcome back all of our regulars that frequented this location.”

The restaurant will open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information, go to bigessportsgrill.com.