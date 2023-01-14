GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids’ Uptown with their new patisserie.

Since 2019, sisters Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones have been selling their pastries at pop-up events and farmers markets with the hopes of one day opening a cafe. On Saturday, that dream officially opened its doors to the public.

Inside the formerly vacant building at 800 Wealthy St. SE, guests are greeted by the music of France and a menu that blends French and American flavors. You can even speak French if you want.

“We want people to walk through the door and feel like they’ve come off the streets of Grand Rapids and into Paris,” Alyson Caillaud-Jones, co-owner of Chartreuse Sisters, said.

The patisserie offers French-American fusion pastries, a full espresso menu and non-alcoholic cocktails. The menu items focus on fresh and in-season ingredients. While the base pastries will remain, the flavors will change every month.

“With that, we’ll have rotating espresso and tea specials and non-alcoholic cocktails that you’ll be able to pair with some of the flavors from the pastries,” she said.

Chartreuse Sisters’ fianceier. (Jan. 14, 2023)

Chartreuse Sisters’ fresh scones. (Jan. 14, 2023)

Chartreuse Sisters’ ginger cookies. (Jan. 14, 2023)

Growing up with a French mother, West Michigan natives Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones frequently traveled to France over the summers growing up to visit their mother’s family.

“When we were in France, our grandma was always baking, always cooking. We spent a lot of time in the kitchen. We spent a lot of time helping her,” Alyson Caillaud-Jones said.

When the idea came about to open a patisserie, they were excited to bring the flavors of Paris to West Michigan.

“We wanted to bring a little piece of ourselves, of our French heritage to Grand Rapids, our hometown. We’re really excited to introduce some newer flavors and maybe some pastries people haven’t had before, “Alyson Caillaud-Jones said.

One pastry she specifically enjoys is the financier, a French almond pound cake.

“Usually it’s just that, but we top it with a little bit of buttercream and then a filling so it’s sort of like a fusion between financier cake meets cupcake,” she said.

For Mallory Caillaud-Jones, her favorite pastry is an éclair.

“It’s just the quintessential French pastry. It’s just so good. There’s so many different flavors that you can work with when you’re making them,” she said. “…We’re starting with the basic chocolate-chocolate but we’re going to add most likely buttercream on top which is not a French thing, and the French would be shocked but that’s where our American fusion comes in.”

Since family is at the heart of this pastry shop, it’s only fitting that a family recipe is on display.

“Our minionettes are actually based on (our grandma’s) original recipe that she helped walk us through,” Alyson Caillaud-Jones said, adding that their grandma helped come up with the name that translates to “little cuties.”

Co-owners of Chartreuse Sisters, Alyson and Mallory Mallory Caillaud-Jones, cut a guimauve “ribbon” to officially open their patisserie on Jan. 14, 2023.

At Saturday’s Grand Opening, the line of eager customers stretched down Wealthy Street. Some were new and some were returning customers who stopped in during the soft opening last week.

“We heard about Chartreuse … mainly what took our attention was that they’re a lot different than what we’re used to,” Paul Geiner said, adding that they traveled from over an hour away for the Grand Opening.

Two customers, Staci and Kersten, who went to Paris last year, said the pastries “lived up to it” and are glad the patisserie is close by.

Chartreuse Sisters is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The pair said they hope to one day extend the hours.

In the next few months, the sisters hope to make the patisserie a place where you could stay and enjoy your pastry items.

“Right now it is take-out only as we work toward getting the seating,” Alyson Caillaud-Jones explained.

For more information, visit the patisserie’s website, Facebook or Instagram page.