Bicyclist hit, killed in Grand Rapids ID’d

Emergency responders on 29th Street near Breton Road SE after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. (Sept. 10, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released the name of a Kentwood man who was hit and killed while crossing a street on his bicycle.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 10 near the Kentwood-Grand Rapids border.

Officers say their preliminary investigation suggests 50-year-old Joseph Nzeh was riding across 29th Street near Breton Road SE when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. Nzeh died at the scene; the driver had minor injuries.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the crash is still under investigation and the driver is cooperating with officers.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact GRPD 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.