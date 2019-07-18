Bicyclist killed in crash involving semi in GR

Authorities investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Grand Rapids Thursday, July 18, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was killed after a crash involving a semi-truck in Grand Rapids Thursday morning, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Turner Avenue and 6th Street on the city’s West Side.

Dispatchers said the intersection is closed as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

No further details were released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.