Bicyclist hit by car, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 11th Street NW and Fremont Avenue NW.

The bicyclist, a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending family notification, according to a GRPD news release.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD Traffic Unit Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616.456.3771 or rveenstr@grcity.us and Officer Justin Ewald at 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.