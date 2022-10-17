GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after a bicyclist was found lying on a Grand Rapids road following a crash.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE after receiving reports that a person was lying in the road with significant injuries.

Witnesses told officers that a male, his age has not been released, was riding a bike. A vehicle hit him and dragged him for several blocks before he was disentangled from the vehicle.

GRPD said his last known condition was critical. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The vehicle involved has been found. GRPD said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771.

The crash remains under investigation.