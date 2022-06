GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit at the DeVos Place is back up and running after part of it fell on Wednesday.

Someone at the entrance felt faint and grabbed the drapery, John Tellem with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience told News 8. He said the drapery fell.

Her condition is not known.

One other person was injured, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.

Tellem said nothing in the immersive portion of the exhibit was damaged.