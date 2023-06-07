GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bethany Christian Services has chosen a new president and chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Keith Cureton comes from Kamehameha Schools in Hawaii, where he worked with at-risk youth, Bethany Christian Services said. He was chosen for his experience in leadership, faith-based nonprofits and serving young people.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Bethany’s work serving children and families across the country and the globe,” Cureton said in a news release. “My wife and I have experienced firsthand the critical need for a support system that strengthens families through our own journey as foster parents and adopting our four beautiful children.”

Cureton will take over the role from interim President and CEO Bill Blacquiere on July 10.