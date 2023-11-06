GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get ready to rock for a good cause. Hope Network is putting on the “Sounds Like Hope” benefit concert Saturday.

The event will feature live music by Young the Giant with special guest Brother Elsey.

“I know it’s adult prom season with some of the galas and other fun fundraisers going on, for us this is a really fun and unique way to sort of break up that cycle and do something that anybody can attend. Anybody can have a great time doing while making a big difference an impact for a really important cause,” said Erik Wolenberg, the Executive Director of the Hope Network Foundation.

Hope Network is a state-wide nonprofit. Wolenberg describes the services offered in three categories: neurorehabilitation, developmental community services, and behavioral and mental health services.

“While the benefit concert this Saturday night will benefit all of those, it’s mostly focused on our mental health programming because we know all these different services we offer across the state, across the community … will ultimately improve mental health outcomes for those we serve,” said Wolenberg.

The Sounds Like Hope benefit concert will be held at GLC 20 Monroe Live.