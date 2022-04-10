GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who represented George Floyd’s family, will hold a forum on the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon.

A live stream will be available at 3 p.m. for the event on WOODTV.com.

The forum is hoping to inform and provide a “heart of concern, compassion and support to a hurting family and the Grand Rapids community.”

Crump will be joined by Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, Brandon Davis from the Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Accountability, Local NCAA President Cle Jackson, Pastor Israel and other pastors from the Grand Rapids Community.

The forum will take place at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ at 1001 33rd St. SE.

The shooting happened Monday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says that Lyoya tried to run away from an officer and that there was then a “lengthy fight” before he was shot and killed.

While the police video of the shooting has not been released, Lyoya’s father and his interpreter have seen it. They say it shows the officer shootting Lyoya in the back of the head.

News 8 has not seen the video and cannot independently confirm what it shows.

On Saturday, a group of demonstrators marched and held a vigil for Lyoya. They were calling for police to “release the video” of the killing of Lyoya.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation into the shooting. That is standard protocol when an officer uses deadly force.

The Kent County prosecutor asked the MSP and GRPD not to release the video until MSP’s investigation is complete, fearing it could affect the integrity of that investigation. But, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said Friday that he would keep his promise to release it “no later than noon on Friday, April 15.” He did not say exactly when it would be released.

The MSP investigation could take anywhere between two weeks and two months.