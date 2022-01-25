‘Believe!’: Doug DeVos launches new podcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway co-chair Doug DeVos has launched a new podcast, featuring a wide variety of guests, from sports stars and community leaders, to business owners who followed their dreams.

It’s called “Believe!” and DeVos says he picked that title because it was the name of his father’s book.

Rich DeVos started Amway back in 1959. Doug DeVos says his father raised him to believe he could achieve any goal he set.

He hopes his new podcast will help others explore issues and create their own opportunities.

Each episode of “Believe!” runs between 30 to 60 minutes. You can find them at thebelievepodcast.com.