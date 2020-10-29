Belding woman, mom of 8, dies of cancer

An undated courtesy image of Angie Walch and one of her children.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother of eight from Belding has died after a battle with leukemia.

Angie Walch died Wednesday at Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids, one of her daughters told News 8.

“We were all able to be in the room with her at once after 5 hours of fighting the hospital staff,” she said.

For weeks, the family had been objecting to limits on the number of visitors each patient could have. They wanted to all be together to support her.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in West Michigan, Spectrum Health recently strengthened visitor restrictions.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help the Walch family cover funeral costs.