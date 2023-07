GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve felt a chill in the air this week, it’s because the national stage tour of “Frozen” has taken over the Broadway Grand Rapids stage.

Michele DeSelms had the chance to go behind the scenes and catch up with the show’s wardrobe supervisor. Meredith Scott is in charge of hundreds of costumes, and the costume changes that take place throughout the show.

Frozen will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall through next week. Tickets are still available.